Juventus vs AC Milan: Real Reason Derby d’Italia Was Called Off Revealed

The Derby d’Italia (Juventus vs AC Milan) was postponed amid a spike in Coronavirus cases.

Concise News reports that a statement from the local authorities in Turin explained the decision to call off the Coppa Italia semi-final between the two giants.

The game was meant to kick off in Turin on Wednesday, but the decision to cancel was made with just 24 hours to spare.

Milan had already travelled to their hotel by bus, remained for a couple of hours and then went back home.

The Lega Serie A had taken on the most recent advice from the Government, which lifted restrictions in Piedmont, therefore allowing any fans who did not come from the most affected areas – Lombardy, Emilia-Romagna, and Veneto.

However, on Wednesday, there was an increase of 248 cases in Italy, rising to 2,263, with 79 deaths representing an increase of 27 from Monday.

A statement from the Turin Prefect confirmed circa 40,000 tickets had been sold for the Coppa Italia game, which would have inevitably created large groups of people not just inside the arena, but also waiting to get into the entrances.

Above all, it would have been “impossible to identify exactly where they had travelled from, creating consequent risks to public health.”

In fact, the Italian government is now considering the suspension of all sporting events in Italy for 30 days.

This would likely end up with all the games being played behind closed doors, whether they are in the worst-affected Coronavirus areas or not.