Imo Governorship: Uzodinma’s Message To Ihedioha After Supreme Court Verdict

Governor Hope Uzodinma of Imo State has called on former governor of the state Emeka Ihedioha and other members of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to join him to make the state better.

Uzodinma made the call on Tuesday in an interview with reporters in Owerri, the Imo State capital.

The apex court had, on 14 January, sacked Emeka Ihedioha of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), and declared Hope Uzodinma of the All Progressives Congress (APC) winner of the 2019 governorship election in the state.

According to the court, the results from 388 polling units were excluded when the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) announced the final result of the election.

A seven-man panel of judges, led by the Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN), Justice Tanko Muhammad, on Tuesday dismissed the application filed by the PDP candidate.

Six of the judges on the panel agreed with the apex court’s verdict while Justice Chima Nweze gave a dissenting judgment, stressing that the decision ought to be reviewed.

According to the governor, the verdict reflected the true feelings of the people of Imo state who voted him into office.

He also commended the judiciary for standing by the truth and promised that his administration would continue to deliver good governance and prosperity to the people of the state.

Governor Uzodinma called on his political opponents to close ranks and join him in developing the state in the interest of the people.

He added that as the only state in the South East with the All Progressives Congress (APC) in power, he would embark on political evangelism to ensure the party wins more states in the region.