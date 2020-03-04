Imo Governorship: PDP Reacts To Supreme Court Verdict On Judgment Review

The opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has faulted the verdict of the Supreme Court on the review of its judgment on the Imo state governorship election.

The apex court had, on 14 January, sacked Emeka Ihedioha of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), and declared Hope Uzodinma of the All Progressives Congress (APC) winner of the 2019 governorship election in the state.

According to the court, the results from 388 polling units were excluded when the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) announced the final result of the election.

But Ihedioha and his party challenged the declaration of Uzodinma as the Imo state governor and asked the court to return him to office.

A seven-man panel of judges, led by the Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN), Justice Tanko Muhammad, on Tuesday dismissed the application filed by the PDP candidate.

Six of the judges on the panel agreed with the apex court’s verdict while Justice Chima Nweze gave a dissenting judgment, stressing that the decision ought to be reviewed.

“Our party abides completely by every word of the judgment of Justice Nweze as treated facts, which are truly sacred,” a statement issued by the party’s National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan, read.

“Justice Nweze’s pronouncement, which went straight into the substance of our application represents a universal view about the travesty of justice that occurred in the Imo state governorship election judgment.

“It is indeed unfortunate that the Supreme Court had the wholesome opportunity to redeem itself and correct its errors but chose to hide behind technicality to justify and endorse an electoral fraud.”