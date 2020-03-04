Imo Election: Uche Nwosu Reacts To Supreme Court Verdict On Judgment Review

The governorship candidate of Action Alliance (AA) in the 2019 election in Imo State, Ucha Nwosu, has commended the Supreme Court for upholding its earlier judgment, which declared Senator Hope Uzodinma as the governor of the state.

Reacting in a statement immediately after the Supreme Court judgment on Tuesday, Nwosu, who had since returned to the All Progressives Congress (APC) said, “the justices of the Apex Court have laid to rest all the litigations concerning the governorship of our dear state, Imo.”

“Beyond the joy that my party, the APC has recorded yet another valuable victory, I am especially glad that there are no more impediments or distractions to governance in our dear state.”

“I congratulate His Excellency, Senator Hope Uzodinma on the reaffirmation of his mandate by the Supreme Court.”

“I urge the PDP candidate, Chief Emeka Ihedioha and his supporters to take the judgment in their strides and lend hands of support towards the development of the state.”

The former Chief of Staff to Rochas Okorocha, further sued for peace among Imo people, insisting that the progress of the state should be considered first before anything else.