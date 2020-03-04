I Spend $2m On Charity Every Month – Father Mbaka

The Spiritual Director of Adoration Ministries, Enugu, Rev. Father Ejike Mbaka, says he spends at least $2 million every month on charity without publicising the gesture.

Mbaka made this known when he presented N18.8 million bank draft to the management of the Annunciation Specialist Hospital in the state.

The Catholic priest presented the draft on behalf of Multi-Life Savers for the Less Privileged, a non-profit arm of his ministry, for various medical expenses.

He said the money was accumulated medical services that the hospital had rendered to indigent people amounting to about N14 million, while the balance will be used for similar expenses.

Mbaka was also said to have given out N10 million to 200 members of the Catholic community together with one bag of rice each.

He said the gesture is not new and is done “every day” considering his position as “chief servant.”

“We are basically here to continue the relationship that this wonderful health facility has with our charity organisation and Adoration Ministry, Enugu,” he was quoted as saying.

“We presented a bank draft worth N18.8 million to them to cover the accumulated bills of indigent patients they had treated at our instance, plus a deposit for other indigent patients that would come here in future.

“We do this every day and it is on record that there is no month that I don’t spend at least $2 million silently, on charity. So, this visit is just one out of several charity outings that we undertake without any publicity.

“I represent the ministry here, as the chief servant. What we are doing is physical but I am also here, on behalf of the supernatural part of the exercise.”