Chelsea have reached the quarter-finals of the FA Cup after recording a 2-0 win over Premier League leaders Liverpool on Tuesday at Stamford Bridge.

The Reds, who suffered their second successive defeat of this season, made seven changes to the side that lost surprisingly at Watford on Saturday.

Willian capitalised on a mistake by Liverpool goalkeeper Adrian to put the Blues in front after 13 minutes.

The game ended for the European champions after 64 minutes when former Everton midfielder Ross Barkley surged from inside his own half on a solo run before striking past Adrian.

By virtue of this result, Jurgen Klopp’s hopes of a treble-winning season has ended, while Chelsea will be looking to keep their fine cup run going.