Davido: Chioma Caught Big Fish- Cubana Chief Priest

Owerri-based king of night life Cubanna Chief Priest has reacted to viral photo of Davido and Chioma, saying the celerity chef caught a big fish.

Concise News reports that Davido and Chioma trended on social media on Tuesday, after photos of them in traditional attires surfaced online.

The photos which were shots from Davido’s “1 Milli” music videos have got tongues wagging across all platforms.

In his reaction, Cubana said he was proud of Chioma , while also hyping Davido’s wealth.

He wrote “My sister @thechefchi Caught A Big Fish. Me M So Proud Of Her. Adeleke Money No Be Here, Na Ancestral Money Wey Big, That Money No Go Fit Finish. If You No Dey Happy For Dem…. Ooin !!!!! God Is Seeing You, Sweet LOVE Will Never Come To You . 1 Milli Video %… Be Ready !!!! 30BG”

Meanwhile, Davido proposed to Chioma earlier in September, after he met with her family.

The Babcock University graduate shared the news on his verified Twitter handle alongside a video of the proposal.

The two lovebirds who have been together for a while met at Babcock University and welcomed a son in October.

Although Davido welcomed two children into this world, none of them were from Chioma.