A High Court in Maitama, Abuja has suspended Adams Oshiomhole as the National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC).
Concise News understands that Justice Danlami Senchi, on Tuesday, ruled that Oshiomhole step down as the chairman, pending the determination of the substantive suit seeking his perpetual removal.
