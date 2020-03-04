Coronavirus: Tension In Spain Over Disease

Health minister Salvador Illa has called for Valencia’s Champions League second leg against Atalanta and Getafe’s Europa League game against Inter to be played behind closed doors due to the threat of the Coronavirus.

Concise News reports that this has not gone down at all well with the fangroups associations at either club.

“Even though we agree that measures should be taken to avoid the spread, we think other measures such as cancelling flights and controlling the movement of people through risk areas should be considered before closing a stadium,” a statement from the Valencia fangroups association said.

“We don’t think they’ve considered how this could hurt Valencia and its fans in a match that is so important for us in the most prestigious European competition.”

There is a similar sentiment at Getafe, who have done so well to make it to the Europa League last 16 and who have a glamour tie against Inter coming up.

“It has taken a lot for us to get here,” their fangroups association said.

“We call for the health ministry to instead consider the possibility of banning flights from Italy.”

“If they ban these flights then sports teams can play with guarantees and in front of their fans.

“It has taken a lot for us to make it this far in European competition and this is a historic match for Getafe.

“We don’t want this match to be remembered as the one that was played behind closed doors.”

Valencia’s basketball team, meanwhile, is expecting to play their upcoming game against Olimpia Milano with fans, but with no tickets to be sold to Italian fans.

Barcelona and Sevilla are also set to play Italian teams in the coming week, with the former taking on Napoli and the latter taking on Roma, but sports minister Irene Lozano has said that Rome and Naples are not risk areas so there shouldn’t be major problems with those fixtures.

She has also ruled out cancelling LaLiga Santander matches for the time being.