As parts of measures against the continuous spread of Coronavirus, the Italian government has issued a decree preventing people from kissing and handshakes.

Concise News understands that the Italian government’s special scientific committee on Coronavirus is set to publish a set of recommendations it hopes everyone in the country will follow.

The guidelines also includes that no hugging of friends, and a recommendation that people over 75 should stay at home, according to Italian media.

It also warns people not to drink from the same cups, glasses or bottles as anyone else “especially during sporting events”.

The warnings are said to be in place for the whole of Italy for the next 30 days, though they will be re-evaluated every 15 days.

“This week will definitely be important,” Civil Protection Agency chief Angelo Borrelli said on Tuesday.

“We are ready to review our actions depending on the scenarios that we will up against, aiming for more strictness or even, we hope, less,” he added.

Meanwhile, more than 2,500 people tested positive for the virus in Italy as of Tuesday evening.