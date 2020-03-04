Borno Residents Flee As Boko Haram, Troops Exchange Gunfire

Damboa, headquarters of a local government area in Borno state, came under attack on Wednesday morning as troops exchanged gunfire with troops.

Concise News understands that the insurgents stormed the community around 6:30am and began shooting sporadically.

According to one of the residents, the army’s 25 task force brigade in Damboa exchange gunfire with the insurgents for over one hour.

“They came in plenty of hilux trucks. We saw about 20 before we started running towards the bush,” one of the fleeing residents told newsmen.

“They came in two batches. One came in through the north Sambisa and the other from Alagaruno.

“Soldiers from the 25 task force came in about 30 minutes and right now, over an hour, they are still exchanging gunshots with the insurgents.”

A soldier from the battalion, who confirmed the incident said that troops were already securing the area as they are being assisted by the air force.

“A fighter jet has been sent from the theatre command in Maiduguri,” he said.

“So now we have air support, and we are pushing the enemies out of the place and securing the area. Some of them are still within but we have now outnumbered their forces.”

This platform reports that this comes barely two weeks after terrorists invaded two communities bordering Chibok, Borno, burning several houses and properties.

The communities, Kwarangulum and Ntsiha are located just six kilometres from the Borno town where over 200 school girls were abducted by the insurgent in April 2014.