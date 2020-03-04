Biafra: IPOB’s Nnamdi Kanu Sends ‘Epic’ Message To Int’l Community

The leader of the outlawed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu has asked the international community to stop ‘standing on the sidelines’ and act “now” amid what he termed continued “human rights violations against Christians in Nigeria”, Concise News reports.

The pro-Biafra leader is ramping up diplomatic outreach that will compel a Biafran Referendum.

In September 2019, Kanu had at the United Nations (UN) headquarters in Geneva, Switzerland, demanded urgent action against the alleged numerous rights abuses, allegedly inflicted on a daily basis on Biafrans, just as he sought the needed support for Biafra’s self-determination as enshrined in law, statue and various UN conventions.

Meanwhile, President Muhammadu Buhari had many times stressed that the country will remain united despite incessant demands from some parts of Nigeria that want independence.

“Nigeria’s unity is settled and not negotiable,” the leader of Africa’s most populous nation said in 2017.

“We shall not allow irresponsible elements to start trouble and when things get bad they run away and saddle others with the responsibility of bringing back order, if necessary with their blood.

“Every Nigerian has the right to live and pursue his business anywhere in Nigeria without let or hindrance.”

Check out Kanu’s tweets below:

According to @OpenDoors, Nigeria is No.1 in the world in the number of Christians who are killed for their faith—with 1,350 Nigerian #Christians killed just last year, making up 45% of all Christians killed for their faith worldwide. https://t.co/3Xy0tghLpK — Mazi Nnamdi Kanu (@MaziNnamdiKanu) March 3, 2020