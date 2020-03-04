BBNaija’s Tobi Bakare Makes Shocking Revelation About His Father

Tobi Bakre/ File imageFormer BBNaija housemate, Tobi Bakare on Wednesday showered praises on his father, whom he claimed was once a village beans hawker.

Concise News reports that Bakare, while celebrating his father’s birthday in a lengthy Instagram post, described him as a role model and mentor to a lot of people.

The reality star wrote “I know everyone says they have the best dad but hey, me I have the best best dad. Babake, Mayor of Abuja, Oluomo 1 of Ago Iwoye!!! I respect and admire him so much. Everything my siblings and I are today are as a result of things we picked from our parents. We haven’t even mastered it all but we can see it all working in our favor.

“This man right here is a father, role model, mentor and more to a whole lot of people. Touched many lives and lives his whole life for the people. Level of discipline, integrity, and how religious a person can be is still unmatched.

“Love you too much daddy. As always we continue this journey of ours to keep you proud and happy. From a village beans hawker to where you are now!!! I mean what are the odds. Babake you too try. The boys are forever loyal to your ministry.”he added.

Tobi gained prominence after he participated in BBNaija 2018 edition.