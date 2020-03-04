Home » Apostle Suleman Bares Thoughts On Praying Against Witchcraft

Apostle Suleman Bares Thoughts On Praying Against Witchcraft

By - 34 mins on March 04, 2020
Apostle Suleman Bares Thoughts On Praying Against Witchcraft

Apostle Johnson Suleman (Photo: NaijaGists.com)

The president and general overseer of Omega Fire Ministries International, Apostle Suleman Johnson has asked people to stop correcting others ‘ methods of prayers’, saying “you don’t know their battles”.

Concise News reports that the fiery preacher gave his view on ‘judgemental prayers’ on his verified Twitter handle on Tuesday.

He stated that wicked people actually exist, hence it is acceptable for believers to pray in any way that they feel is best.

Check out his update below:

whatsapp
Have a story to tell, or images to share on interesting Nigeria news? Send them to Concise News via Whatsapp (0906 928 2577)

Ridwan is a pragmatic, diligent, adventurous, hardworking and success-oriented Mass Communication graduate. He has a strong drive to see things through to completion.

Tired of generators? Get PRAG INVERTER, Nigeria's No.1 Inverters Be the first to know...Get daily round up of top Nigerian newspaper headlines. Click here. Tired of estimated bills/generator noise? Go off the grid...get PRAG SOLAR for 24/7 noiseless and uninterrupted power supply.
Add Concise To Homescreen.