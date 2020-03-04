Apostle Suleman Bares Thoughts On Praying Against Witchcraft

The president and general overseer of Omega Fire Ministries International, Apostle Suleman Johnson has asked people to stop correcting others ‘ methods of prayers’, saying “you don’t know their battles”.

Concise News reports that the fiery preacher gave his view on ‘judgemental prayers’ on his verified Twitter handle on Tuesday.

He stated that wicked people actually exist, hence it is acceptable for believers to pray in any way that they feel is best.

Check out his update below:

I hear people condemn judgemental prayers..condemn prayers against witchcraft..Just pray you dont find yourself in the shoes of those who pray these prayers..if you have been a victim of wickedness then you will understand.. — Apst Johnson Suleman (@APOSTLESULEMAN) March 3, 2020

When you have been married for 10yrs no child..graduated for 12yrs no job..cant keep a relationship..gone through several disappointment despite your decent character.battling a deadly disease you dont know where it came from.always experiencing hatred etc..then you know what it — Apst Johnson Suleman (@APOSTLESULEMAN) March 3, 2020