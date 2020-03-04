APC Reacts To Court Judgment Suspending Oshiomhole As Chairman

The ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) has said that it will respect the decision of an Abuja High Court that suspended Adams Oshiomhole as the National Chairman of the party.

Victor Giadom, the acting National Secretary of the party, made this known on Wednesday during a news conference at the APC headquarters in Abuja.

Concise News reports that Justice Danlami Senchi ruled that Oshiomhole should step aside pending the determination of the substantive suit seeking his perpetual removal.

The judge ruled that political parties must be bound by their constitution and having been suspended by his ward, Oshiomhole is restrained from functioning as the National Chairman of APC.

Reacting to the judgment, Giadom said that the APC was a law-abiding political party and would obey court orders.

He also informed journalists that the National Working Committee (NWC) of the party would meet soon to deliberate on the challenges facing the APC.

The Edo State chapter of the party had, on 12 November, 2019, suspended the former governor of Edo over his role in the crisis rocking the party in the state.