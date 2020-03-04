AGF Malami Speaks On FG Receiving $300m Abacha Loot

The Attorney General of the Federation, Abubakar Malami (SAN), has said that Nigeria is yet to receive the latest recovered tranche of the funds looted by the late Head of State, Gen. Sani Abacha.

Malami made this known in a statement by his Special Assistant on Media and Public Relations, Dr. Umar Gwandu, on Tuesday in Abuja, the nation’s capital.

According to the Minister of Justice, the claim by the opposition Peoples Democratic Party that the recovered loot had been looted is false and malicious.

The minister had on February 4, 2020, on behalf of the Federal Government, signed a tripartite agreement between the United States of America and the Island of New Jersey for the repatriation of $300m of the Abacha loot.

But Malami said on Tuesday that the loot expected from the US and the Island of New Jessy had “yet to be received by the government”.

“So, the issue regarding embezzlement or misappropriation of same is an imaginary illusion which does not even arise as the money has not yet been repatriated to Nigeria,” he stated.

He said looted money recovered before 2015 “were substantially recovered by past governments that should be made to account on the application or otherwise of the funds.”

He added that looted funds recovered by the Buhari regime were judiciously utilised for high-impact public-oriented projects.