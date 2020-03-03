Trump Speaks With Taliban Leader By Phone

US President Donald Trump had a phone call with Taliban’s Mullah Baradar, the insurgent group said Tuesday.

The Taliban chief negotiator and Trump held a 35-minute telephone in what may be the first direct discussion between a US leader and a senior Taliban official.

“The President of the United States… held a phone call with the Political Deputy of the Islamic Emirate, the respected Mullah Baradar Akhund,” spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid tweeted.

Concise News reports that the two men spoke by phone days after Washington signed a historic deal with the militants, and a day after the Taliban ended a partial truce.

It is understood that under the terms of the agreement signed on Saturday in Doha, foreign forces will leave Afghanistan within 14 months.

This is subject to Taliban security guarantees and a pledge by the insurgents to hold talks with Kabul.