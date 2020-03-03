Supreme Court Dismisses Ihedioha’s Application For Judgment Review

The Supreme Court on Tuesday dismissed the application of Emeka Ihedioha seeking a review of the judgment that removed him from office of governor of Imo state.

After hearing the application, a panel of judges led by Ibrahim Muhammad, chief justice of Nigeria (CJN), dismissed it.

There was a dissenting judgement, however, as Chima Chiweze, one of the judges out of the seven-man panel, disagreed with others.

Lawyer to Ihedioha and his party, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Kanu Agabi (SAN), had while arguing his clients’ case, prayed the court to set aside its January 14 judgment and restore the judgement of the Court of Appeal, which the Supreme had voided.

The Appeal Court had declared Uzodinma’s petition at the Governorship Election Tribunal as incompetent and declared Ihedioha winner of the election held in Imo late last year.

But lawyer to Hope Uzodinma of the All Progressives Congress (APC), who replaced Ihedioha as Imo State Governor, Damian Dodo (SAN) prayed the court to retain its judgment and refuse the request by Ihedioha.

Dodo had argued that the court was not empowered under any known law to set aside its judgment as prayed by Ihedioha.