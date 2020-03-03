Ronaldo’s Mum Suffers Stroke

Maria Dolores Aveiro, mother of Portuguese football superstar, Cristiano Ronaldo has reportedly suffered a stroke and has been hospitalized.

Concise News reports that Dolores experienced the disease on Tuesday in Portugal.

The 65-year-old is currently in a hospital’s intensive care unit and surrounded by some of her children.

Ronaldo – often considered the best player in the world and widely regarded as one of the greatest players of all time – meanwhile is not currently present but has been informed of the situation.

The pair enjoy a special bond – Dolores always there to protect her child, teach a much-needed lesson when required, and help CR7 with decision-making.

Calling his mother ‘a part of his strength’, the Juventus forward does not hold back when it comes to showering his mother with gifts and heartwarming gestures – from flying her around the world in his private jet to treating her to incredible holidays and buying her exotic cars.

Ronaldo’s bond with his mother could be traced to the early years of his life. His father, an alcoholic was not really there for the family. Dolores became the sole support system for Cristiano, two sisters Elma and Lilianna Catia, and brother, Hugo.

She often follows Ronaldo to award galas.

Although local media say the patient is ‘conscious and stable’, Ronaldo is expected to fly home to Madeira to see his ailing mother.