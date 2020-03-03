Real Madrid Defender Eyes Major Tournament

Real Madrid Left-back, Ferland Mendy has revealed that he is eyeing making the Euro 2020 squad with world cup holders France.

Concise News reports that defender, signed from Lyon has impressed when called upon to represent Los Blancos badge this season. And the 24-year-old hopes his performances will be rewarded with a slot in Coach Didier Deschamps’ final list.

“I hope to be in the squad, but the coach decides,” Mendy told Telefoot.

“Of course I want to go to Euro 2020.

“I don’t know what will happen or about the [squad] hierarchy.

“For now, I’m trying to get into the next squad.”

Mendy has won plenty of admirers with his performances for the Spanish capital club since joining from Lyon last summer. But he is not getting carried away.

“I’ve not won anything yet,” he stated.

“There’s lots of pressure here and that’s the big difference to Lyon.

“There are high demands at this club.”

Although Marcelo started Sunday’s El Clasico, Mendy has managed to present himself as a reliable option at the Santiago Bernabeu this term.

“It’s not that I left Marcelo on the bench but that I played a bit more and now he’s [playing],” he said.