Obasanjo Reveals How Nigeria Can Solve Insecurity

Former President Olusegun Obasanjo has disclosed that the federal government can solve the security challenges in the country if all Nigerians work together.

The former Nigerian leader said this during a courtesy visit by a special envoy to the archbishop of Canterbury, Archbishop Justin Welby, in Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital.

According to Obasanjo, all hands must be on deck to restore unity amongst all and every Nigerians must see himself or herself as brothers and sisters.

“There are so many areas in the world where attentions are needed for peace, equity, and justice. We just cannot as children of God, fold our hands where needs abound for us to do something.”

The former president, while narrating conversations with some African leaders recently, stressed that other countries on the continent see Nigeria as a big brother, but show worries that issues of unity and security haven’t been addressed.

“If you Nigeria cannot solve your security problem or unity, how can we look up to you for help”, Obasanjo quoted the worries of an African leader, but his response was; “help comes from God and we are looking up to God for help.

“We cannot fold our hands, we must work and pray, but I’m a very irredeemable optimist about Nigeria and the world. If we show love, I think all other human problems we can deal with,” he stated.

The envoy led by Bishop Precious Amuku brought a message of peace to the former president ahead of his 83rd birthday anniversary.

Prayers were offered to the former president for long life, peace in Nigeria, Africa and indeed the world.