Nigerian Newspapers: Top 10 Headlines Today Tuesday, March 3, 2020

Nigeria’s Minister of Health, Osagie Ehanire, on Monday said that the coronavirus index case in Lagos, southwestern part of the country, was responding very well to treatment at the infectious diseases hospital in Yaba. Speaking at a news conference in Abuja, Nigeria’s capital, the minister assured that all who had contacted the patient, both in Lagos and Ogun states, had tested positive to the virus. As regards Plateau state, Ehanire said that all suspected cases in the north-central state were under close monitoring.

President Muhammadu Buhari says the the Nigerian government is determined to frustrate and defeat those who killed 50 villagers in Kaduna state on Sunday. Gunmen on Sunday killed about 50 villagers, including infants, in Giwa, Birnin Gwari, and Igabi areas of the northwest state. It was learned that the bandits attacked six villages – Kerawa, Rago, Marina, Zariyawa, Hashimawa, Gidan Musa Saidu, and Unguwar Barau – in the three aforementioned areas.

The Supreme Court on Monday adjourned the hearing of an application by Emeka Ihedioha seeking a review of its judgment on Imo governorship election till Tuesday. Ihedioha is asking the apex court to review the judgment sacking him as governor of the state. He is also urging the court to sack Hope Uzodinma as governor of Imo. The Supreme Court had in January removed Ihedioha of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) from office, and affirmed Uzodinma of the All Progressives Congress (APC) as governor of the state.

Bio-Resources Institute of Nigeria (BION) has discovered a potential treatment agent for coronavirus (COVID-19) infections . This was disclosed by the BION President, Prof. Maurice Iwu, who led a team of scientists in Abuja, on Monday, to present the discovery to the Minister of Science and Technology, Dr Ogbonayya Onu, Minister of State (Science and Technology), Mohammed Abdullahi and Minister of State for Health, Dr Adeleke Mamora. “I am here to formally brief you about our drug discovery project, which has led to the identification of a potential treatment agent for Coronavirus infections,” Iwu said.

The Governor of Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Godwin Emefiele has said Dangote Refinery will employ over 70,000 Nigerians when on resumption of operation. According to him, the various policies of the Federal Government will ultimately reduce unemployment in the country.

Plateau state commissioner for health, Nimkong Larndam, says there is no confirmed case of coronavirus in the state. Three Chinese nationals were quarantined in Wase local government area of the state over suspicion that they may have contracted coronavirus.

Zamfara State Commissioner for Rural Development and Cooperatives, Alhaji Abubakar Abdullahi Tsafe, has advised Governor Bello Matawalle to defect to the All Progressives Congress (APC). The commissioner said this would enable the governor to consolidate the numerous successes the state has recorded.

FIFA President Gianni Infantino has suggested that coronavirus (COVID-19) could affect the upcoming international friendlies at the end of March. Serie A has been thrown into chaos as the virus has rapidly spread throughout the north of Italy. “I can’t rule anything out. We don’t have to panic and personally I’m not worried, but we have to examine the situation carefully,” Infantino told the press.

Anthony Joshua has confirmed he will be defending his world heavyweight championships against Kubrat Pulev on June 20. The Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London is being touted as the likeliest venue to stage Joshua’s homecoming. The defence of his IBF, WBA and WBO titles will be Joshua’s first fight on UK soil in nearly two years since he beat Alexander Povetkin at Wembley.

Controversial Nollywood actress Tonto Dikeh has said that 60% of married men are bisexual, while tacitly mocking women who pray for such men to change. Dikeh said this in an Instagram post where she posed a question to her followers, asking what they would do if they found out their partners were bisexuals. Taking swipes at followers who respond by saying “God forbid”, the mother of one reminded them that there were many gays out there married.

