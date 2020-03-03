N-Power Volunteers Stage Protest In Lagos

Several beneficiaries of the Federal Government’s N-Power scheme on Tuesday in Lagos took to the streets to express their vexation with the state government for not absorbing them into the civil service, Concise News reports.

The protesters vowed not to back down on their agitation for permanency until the Babajide Sanwo-Olu-led administration answers to their demand.

This writer understands that some of the beneficiaries (mostly N-Teach) had already gone on strike by refusing to go to their Place of Primary Assignments (PPAs).

This action is coming against the backdrop of the government of the ‘Centre of Excellence’ recruiting 1000 teachers without considering the N-Teach volunteers.

The protest, gathered, started at LTV Blue Roof Arena, Ikeja and beneficiaries (mostly 2016 volunteers) marched to the Lagos State House of Assembly to voice their grievances.

Sadiya Farouq, the Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development had repeatedly said that the 2016 volunteers will be exited from the programme, much to the aversion of the Nigerian youths who believe they have given enough and deserve to be made permanent staff of the government.

Of all the National Social Investment Programmes (NSIPs), N-Power is the most popular.

The N-Power was introduced in 2016 with the aim of reducing unemployment among Nigerian graduates and non-graduates between the ages of 18 and 35.

The volunteers are paid N30,000 (approximately 83 US Dollars) monthly as stipends and given tablet computers to aid further learning.

See some photos/reactions below:

What a pity, npower have been working as a class teacher since 2017, now time to employ teacher and they are not considered for the job, this is bad we didn’t ask for oil company work because that’s for rich people, now give us teaching job we have experience. #Npowerlagprotest — Ogundaini Paulo (@Paulo9112001) March 3, 2020

Give us a pensionable job, we have the required experience.

The only way Nigeria can move forward is when the government is doing the right things. Federal government deem it fit to empower the youth, Lagos state should join the cause by giving us permanent job#Npowerlagprotest https://t.co/qGk2RuQi1L — De minister Group (@DmgclothingNg) March 3, 2020