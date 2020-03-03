N-Power Lagos Protest: What Deputy-Governor Told Beneficiaries

As they agitate for permanency, the Lagos Deputy-Governor, Obafemi Hamzat has asked N-Power beneficiaries to write to the state government, rather than protesting on the streets, Concise News reports.

This online news medium had earlier reported how Lagos N-Power beneficiaries took to the streets to express their vexation towards the state government for not absorbing them into the civil service.

The protesters vowed not to back down on their agitation for permanency until the Babajide Sanwo-Olu-led administration answers to their demand.

This writer understands that some of the beneficiaries (mostly N-Teach) had already gone on strike by refusing to go to their Place of Primary Assignments (PPAs).

This action is coming against the backdrop of the government of the ‘Centre of Excellence’ recruiting 1000+ teachers without considering the N-Teach volunteers.

The protest, as gathered, started at LTV Blue Roof Arena, Ikeja and beneficiaries (mostly 2016 volunteers) marched to the Lagos State House of Assembly to voice their grievances.

Sadiya Farouq, the Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development had repeatedly said that the 2016 volunteers will be exited from the programme, much to the aversion of the Nigerian youths who believe they have given enough and deserve to be made permanent staff of the government.

Reacting to the protest, Dr Hamzat said beneficiaries’ decision to protest was not the best option to explore the situation. He advised the leaders of the protesters to write to the state government and faulted their marginalisation claims.

“Have you ever written to any agency of government or the state government?” he asked rhetorically.

Hamzat added that it was impossible for the government to deliberately remove their applications if N-Power beneficiaries applied for jobs.

He stated that their experiences in their various fields of service will be added advantage when they apply for jobs openings.

The deputy governor urged the N-Power beneficiaries to apply for the jobs. He, however, expressed fears that government agencies have begun interviews for persons that applied for jobs.

Of all the National Social Investment Programmes (NSIPs), N-Power is the most popular.

The N-Power was introduced in 2016 with the aim of reducing unemployment among Nigerian graduates and non-graduates between the ages of 18 and 35.

The volunteers are paid N30,000 (approximately 83 US Dollars) monthly as stipends and given tablet computers to aid further learning.