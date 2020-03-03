My Team Has Potential Treatment For Coronavirus – Maurice Iwu

Former chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Maurice Iwu, says his team has developed a potential treatment for coronavirus disease.

Iwu, the Chief Executive Officer of Bioresources Institute of Nigeria (BION), a research organisation, said his team had worked on solutions to the virus since 2015.

The Professor of Pharmacognosy claims the COVID-19 virus is among the neglected tropical emergent diseases his research group has been studying for years.

He said this when he led members of his team to brief the Minister of Science and Technology, Dr. Ogbonnaya Onu, who was in the company of the Minister of State for Health, Senator Olorunnimbe Mamora and the Minister of State for Science and Technology, Barrister Mohammed Abdullahi in Abuja on Monday.

Iwu commended the federal government for the efforts to find a cure to the deadly virus., adding that the US Government has reached out to him to take the discovered compound and test it against the COVID-19 virus.

“Honourable Minister, Sir, I am here to formally brief you about our drug discovery project, which has led to the identification of a potential treatment agent for Coronavirus infections,” he said.

“Your Excellency will recall that when the Ebola virus infection broke out in 2014 many people were surprised that our research group had an experimental lead compound that was identified 15 years earlier in 1999.

“And now with the emergence of a novel Coronavirus in 2019 as Covid-19 we had identified and patented a possible treatment back in 2015. It is very important that we must remain ahead of these emergent infections through research.

“We have under consideration possible dosage forms including a combination product formulation of the three agents (Rhygyfyn) described in our patents as broad spectrum antiviral drug, identified and developed here in Nigeria.

“We are set to introduce the products but our only limitation is finance. As you well know, science is a very expensive undertaking. I will like to plead with you to use your good office to kindly appeal to Nigerians for their support.”

In 2014, he had said bitter kola could serve as a cure to Ebola virus, a claim which was largely debunked by the Nigerian Institute of Medical Research (NIMR) and the Nigerian Medical Association (NMA).