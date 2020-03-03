Latest N-Power News Today Tuesday 3rd March 2020

A pleasant day to you and welcome to the latest N-Power news headlines update for today, Tuesday, March 3rd, 2020, on Concise News.
FG Gives Reason For Delay In N-Power Payment
The Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, Hajiya Sadiya Farouq has issued an explanation on why beneficiaries under the Federal Government’s N-Power programme are not yet paid their monthly stipends.
According to the Minister, the delay was because the ministry wants to understand and have a full list of beneficiaries that were paid before she was asked to take over the affairs of the programme. Read more here.
N-Power Volunteers Stage Protest In Lagos
Several beneficiaries of the Federal Government’s N-Power scheme on Tuesday in Lagos took to the streets to express their vexation with the state government for not absorbing them into the civil service.
The protesters vowed not to back down on their agitation for permanency until the Babajide Sanwo-Olu-led administration answers to their demand.
This writer understands that some of the beneficiaries (mostly N-Teach) had already gone on strike by refusing to go to their Place of Primary Assignments (PPAs). Read more here.
