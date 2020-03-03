Latest Coronavirus Update For Today, Tuesday, March 3rd 2020

Welcome to the coverage of the latest coronavirus update for today Tuesday, March 3, 2020, on Concise News.

Nigeria’s Minister of Health, Osagie Ehanire, on Monday said that the coronavirus index case in Lagos, southwestern part of the country, was responding very well to treatment at the infectious diseases hospital in Yaba.

Speaking at a news conference in Abuja, Nigeria’s capital, the minister assured that all who had contacted the patient, both in Lagos and Ogun states, had tested positive to the virus.

As regards Plateau state, Ehanire said that all suspected cases in the north-central state were under close monitoring.

Bio-Resources Institute of Nigeria (BION) has discovered a potential treatment agent for coronavirus (COVID-19) infections .

This was disclosed by the BION President, Prof. Maurice Iwu, who led a team of scientists in Abuja, on Monday, to present the discovery to the Minister of Science and Technology, Dr Ogbonayya Onu, Minister of State (Science and Technology), Mohammed Abdullahi and Minister of State for Health, Dr Adeleke Mamora.

“I am here to formally brief you about our drug discovery project, which has led to the identification of a potential treatment agent for Coronavirus infections,” Iwu said.

The United States Monday recorded six deaths from coronavirus as four more people died in the outbreak of the virus in Washington state.

It was learned that five of the deaths occurred in King County, with 18 confirmed cases in the region, and there are growing fears it may spread further.

According to researchers who studied the first two Washington deaths, coronavirus may have infected 1,500 people in the area.

FIFA President, Gianni Infantino has suggested that the coronavirus (COVID-19) could affect the upcoming international friendlies at the end of March.

Serie A has been thrown into chaos as the virus has rapidly spread throughout the north of Italy.

“I can’t rule anything out. We don’t have to panic and personally I’m not worried, but we have to examine the situation carefully,” Infantino told the press.

“We have to avoid excessive reactions. I hope it won’t go in the direction of cancelling competitions, it would be difficult to issue a general ban because the situation is different from country to country.

“People’s health is much more important than any football game. Health is more important than anything, and that’s why we must remain vigilant and hope that the epidemic will not spread.”

The Nigerian government’s N-Power scheme has advised beneficiaries to always maintain personal hygiene to quell the threat posed by coronavirus (COVID-19).

Health authorities in Africa’s most populous nation are trying to contain the new coronavirus after an Italian man, who flew into Lagos from Milan, Italy, was diagnosed with the virus last Thursday.

That’s all for today on the latest coronavirus news on Concise News. Be sure to get more Nigerian news updates on this online news medium.