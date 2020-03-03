Latest Benue State News Online Today March 3rd 2020

Good day, welcome to the latest Benue State online news headlines update for today, Tuesday, March 3rd, 2020, on Concise News.

Here are the latest Benue news headlines

Benue Governor Ortom Congratulates Pastor Adeboye At 78

Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue State has congratulated the General Overseer of The Redeemed Christian Church of God, (RCCG) Pastor Enoch Adeboye as he clocks 78 years.

In a statement signed by his Chief Press Secretary, Terver Akase, Governor Ortom described Pastor Adeboye as a true spiritual father whose selfless service and guidance in the Lord’s vineyard have won millions of souls for God.

“The RCCG General Overseer has demonstrated uncommon humility and the love of God through his teaching, preaching and lifestyle. Read more here.

Benue: Army Tackles Ortom Over Herdsmen Comment The Army on Tuesday denied being overwhelmed nor overstretched by the security challenges in the three states of their operation codenamed Operation Whirl Stroke (OPWS). Force Commander of OPWS, Maj. Gen. Adeyemi Yekini made the denial. Major General Yekini further stated that the OPWS started operation in Benue, Taraba and Nasarawa States in July 2018 following daunting security challenges occasioned by the activities of armed herdsmen and armed militias in these States, adding that they had been working round the clock to keep all armed elements away. Read more here.