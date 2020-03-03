La Liga Club Targets Higuain

Spanish La Liga clubside, Athletic Bilbao are interested in signing Juventus striker Gonzalo Higuain for the 2020-21 season, according to Marca.

Concise News reports that the 32-year-old Argentine is under contract with Juve until June 2021 and has contributed eight goals with eight assists in 33 competitive games this season.

The Spanish newspaper claims Higuain would be able to pass the strict Bilbao criteria because he is the great-grandson of a Basque man who emigrated to Argentina.

That would be the third nationality for ‘Pipita’, who was born in Brest, France, as his Argentine father was playing there at the time.

He has already played in Spain with Real Madrid from 2007-13, moving on to Napoli and Juventus, with loan spells at Milan and Chelsea.

Van Gaal: ‘De Jong should be at Juventus’

In related news, Louis van Gaal believes Barcelona and Juventus bought the wrong Ajax players this summer.

“Frenkie de Jong should’ve gone to Juventus, while Barca lacks a Matthijs de Ligt type.”

The pair hit the headlines when taking Ajax to the Champions League semi-finals and earned massive transfers.

De Jong moved to Barcelona for €75m, with defender De Ligt heading to Juve for €85m.

“He is not playing in his position. At Ajax, everyone was looking for him, he was the centre of the game while at Barca it is not like that. This is the big difference,” the veteran Dutch tactician told Ziggo Sport in the Netherlands.

“If only one club had to buy Matthijs de Ligt, it would have been Barcelona. And with Sergio Busquets, it turns out that Frenkie de Jong should have gone to Juventus. Barca lacks more a De Ligt type player than De Jong.”