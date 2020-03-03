Controversial journalist Kemi Olunloyo has said that Davido’s new music video “1 Milli” in which he married Chioma is the closest he would get to her.

Olunloyo, while congratulating Davido on the release of the music video, said the singer’s legally married wife is American Togolese, Hermadine who has refused to divorce him.

According to her, the “Risky” crooner shaded Hermadine by flaunting Chioma in the newly released music video.

Olunloyo tweeted “Congrats to Davido on his “A Mili” video. Sadly that’s the closest he’ll get to marrying Chioma. Hermadine ain’t granting a divorce yet. She’s the legal wife on paper. Davido shaded her with the video flaunting Chef Chi. Now she’s not letting OBO see Hailey frequently.”

Just recently, Olunloyo said Davido may end up not marrying any woman.

According to her, “Davido is never marrying any woman. His dick will continue to rise by lifting other pussies”