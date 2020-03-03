Kazeem Tiamiyu: Mother Reveals Slain Nigerian Footballer Was On Verge Of Joining European Club

Selimot Tiamiyu, mother of Remo Stars Football club vice-captain, Kazeem Tiamiyu also known as “Kaka” has revealed that her son was on the verge of joining a Swedish club before he was killed.

Concise News reports that ‘Kaka’, 26, was allegedly killed by a policeman from the Special Anti Robbery Squad (SARS) of the Ogun State Command in February.

The incident occurred in Sagamu while he was driving with one of his teammates, Sanni Abubakar.

As per Punch, Mrs. Tiamiyu lamented that Nigerian security operatives did not allow her to “enjoy the fruit of her labour”.

“After he (Kaka) left secondary school, he insisted that he wanted to become a footballer, so I have to support him. When it was time for me to start enjoying the fruit of my labour, he was killed by the police,” she stated.

“My son just got an offer in Sweden and he was at the stage of moving to Sweden fully to start playing for the club, he was killed. He was killed at his prime age.

“If my son needed N50,000 for a pair of boot, I would look for the money and get it for him. My son didn’t wear any other clothe than jersey. Even that morning, I have washed the jersey and the boot he wore on Friday.”