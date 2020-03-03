Kaduna Massacre: Buhari Reacts To Killing Of 50 Villagers

President Muhammadu Buhari says the the Nigerian government is determined to frustrate and defeat those who killed 50 villagers in Kaduna state on Sunday.

Concise News reports that gunmen on Sunday killed about 50 villagers, including infants, in Giwa, Birnin Gwari, and Igabi areas of the northwest state.

It was learned that the bandits attacked six villages – Kerawa, Rago, Marina, Zariyawa, Hashimawa, Gidan Musa Saidu, and Unguwar Barau – in the three aforementioned areas.

“From reports received, it is obvious that these bandits are unleashing their fury and frustration on innocent people because of the ongoing military and police offensive against them in the Birnin Gwari and Kaduru forests,” the Nigerian leader said in a statement issued by his media aide, Garba Shehu, Monday.

“This administration would not be blackmailed by criminals to abandon the current military operations against them.”

He also said that “these criminals should make no mistake that they can establish a reign of terror on the people without feeling the full might of the government which was elected to protect the citizens.”

Buhari added that “the criminals cannot be lucky always; we are determined to frustrate and defeat them, and no matter how long they run or where they hide, they would be smoked out and brought to justice.”