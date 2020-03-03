Juventus vs AC Milan: Ronaldo’s Involvement In Derby d’Italia Doubtful

Juventus Head Coach, Maurizio Sarri has confirmed Juventus are working on “moving the ball more quickly” against AC Milan in the Coppa Italia semi-final, but Cristiano Ronaldo could change their plans.

Concise News reports that the first leg ended 1-1 at San Siro and the return leg will be in Turin on Wednesday.

Cristiano Ronaldo’s presence is in a great deal of doubt, as he flew to Portugal to be with his mother after she reportedly suffered a stroke.

“I don’t know what will happen, it is a personal matter, so he will discuss it when he returns. His return will depend on how that situation develops,” said Sarri in his press conference.

“It’s obvious that the tactics and plans do change depending on whether Ronaldo is available or not. There’s no replacement for him in the whole world, so naturally we’d do something different in his absence.

“There are no injuries now, just knocks, which are to be considered normal at this stage of the season. Gigi Buffon had a slight back problem, but he trained today, while Giorgio Chiellini had pain in his adductor yesterday and trained separately today. We’ll evaluate everything tomorrow morning.

“Sami Khedira is progressing well, if we do see him on the field tomorrow, it’ll be off the bench. Douglas Costa is improving in training, but not yet available for 90 minutes.”

Gianluigi Donnarumma is out of the Milan squad for tomorrow’s Coppa Italia semi-final after an ankle injury.

“We are not interested in who Milan have or don’t have. If we step out there and prove our worth, we won’t have any problems reaching the Final,” continued Sarri.

“You can see they are a solid squad and ready to sacrifice themselves for the collective. Milan are not an easy team to face.”