Ihedioha Vs Uzodinma: Security Beefed Up In Owerri Ahead Of S/C Verdict

In anticipation of the Supreme Court judgement in the Imo State governorship dispute between ousted Governor Emeka Ihedioha and Governor Hope Uzodinma, security in Imo State has been beefed up.
Heavily armed security agents including soldiers are stationed at strategic junctions in Owerri, the state capital.
Armed security agents are also stationed at the entrance to the Imo State Government House.
The presence of security agents is to forestall any breach of the peace as a result of the politically volatile atmosphere in the state, reports Daily Sun.
