I Made Over 200 Million For My Former Record Label- Solid Star

In his response to his former record label Achievas entertainment’s claim that over 100 million was spent on his career, Nigerian singer Solid star has said he made over 200 million dollars all through the years he spent with them.

Concise News reports that the drama began when Solid Star called out the his former boss Paul over the royalties which he said he was denied.

In his response, Paul claimed to have spent a lot on the “Omotena” crooner while he was with the label.

Reacting to the claim, Solid Star, in an Instagram post said he made up to 50 million every year on shows alone, while citing songs that grossed more than 100 million streams on digital platforms.

He wrote: I can proudly say I made more than 200 million for my former company throughout the years I spent, from shows alone every year 50 million is a must, Oluchi ft flabour, Wait ft Pato and Tiwa, My Body ft Timaya, Wait ft Davido, Skibo, One In a Million ft 2baba, Nwa baby ft 2baba, Baby Jollof ft Tiwa, Negotiate, good woman, Emergency and many more gross more than 100 million streams on Digital stores and other platforms, 2 albums was produced, the gest videos was shot by Clearance, Aje films, and Adasa, and none of these directors charge up to 2 million as that then, promo was cheap, and none of these songs got international recognition because they were very good songs. I was always persuaded renewing the contracts even to the last one i declined. I just had to clear this 100 million lamba!”