Diri Meets Obasanjo To Celebrate His 83rd Birthday

Governor Duoye Diri of Bayelsa State has met with former President Olusegun Obasanjo to congratulate him on his forthcoming 83rd birthday.

According to a statement on Monday by the Special Assistant on Media to Obasanjo, Kehinde Akinyemi, the governor arrived at Olusegun Obasanjo Presidential Library, Abeokuta, Ogun State, around 5.45pm.

It added that the governor held a closed-door meeting with the former president for about 20 minutes.

The statement added that Diri met Obasanjo in good health and in his good elements. The former leader also appreciated Diri for his visit.

The governor was quoted to have said, “I have come to greet my father, our father, who is actually the father of Nigeria and Africa. I have come to felicitate with him on his forthcoming birthday.

“I met him in good health and in his good elements and he also appreciated my coming. It is my prayer that he will enjoy more years and see in his lifetime, the Nigeria of his dream.”

The statement added that the governor stated that the Bayelsa people should expect good governance from him.”