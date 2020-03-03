Daddy Freeze Backs Tonto Dikeh’s Claim On Bisexuals

Controversial on-air personality Daddy Freeze seems to be support of Nollywood actress Tonto Dikeh’s claim that 60% of married men are bisexuals.

Concise News reports that Dikeh, in an Instagram post on Monday, subtly accused her ex-husband Olakunle churchill of being gay.

She posed a question to her followers, asking what they would do if they found out their partners were bisexuals.

Also taking swipes at followers who respond by saying “God forbid”, the mother of one reminded them that there are many gays out there who are married.

She wrote, “You wak eup one day and you discover you are married to a BISEXUAL Man.. WHAT WOULD YOU DO? I WALKED OUT…

“For those of you who says GOD FORBID well I hope you know that 60% of the men you/WE marry SLEEP WITH MEN..Or y’all still casting and binding FOR CHANGE.”

Reacting to the claim, Daddy Freeze opined that the issue be investigated, adding that he is not sure he doubts her claim.

He wrote: “Hmmm people have been suggesting this for years… I think this should be investigated; there are way too many stories. I’m not sure I doubt her claim…”