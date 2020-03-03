Africa has on Monday confirmed Coronavirus cases in Senegal and Tunisia, making it four countries in the continent, Concise News understands.

The Health Minister of Tunisia disclosed this to the media that the country had just confirmed their first coronavirus case.

On the other side, Abdoulaye Diouf Sarr, the health minister in Senegal also confirmed its first case on Monday.

According to the health minister, the patient is a French man who lives in Senegal and flew back from France on 26 February.

Recall that Nigeria’s Federal Ministry of Health confirmed the first case of the disease on February 28.

The country’s Minister of Health, Dr Osagie Ehanire, said the case involved an Italian citizen who works in Nigeria and just returned from Milan, Italy, on the 25th of February 2020.

Before then, the only reported cases in Africa were in Egypt and Algeria.

Meanwhile, Bio-Resources Institute of Nigeria (BION) on Monday, discovered a potential treatment agent for coronavirus infections .

This was disclosed by the BION President, Prof. Maurice Iwu, who led a team of scientists in Abuja, on Monday, to present the discovery to the Minister of Science and Technology, Dr Ogbonayya Onu, Minister of State (Science and Technology), Mohammed Abdullahi and Minister of State for Health, Dr Adeleke Mamora.

“I am here to formally brief you about our drug discovery project, which has led to the identification of a potential treatment agent for Coronavirus infections,” Iwu said.