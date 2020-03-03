The National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) has debunked rumours that corps members’ February allowance will be used in fight against coronavirus in the country.

Concise News reports that Nigeria’s Federal Ministry of Health confirmed the first case of the disease on February 28.

The country’s Minister of Health, Dr Osagie Ehanire, said the case involved an Italian citizen who works in Nigeria and just returned from Milan, Italy, on the 25th of February 2020

In the wake of the outbreak in the country, a report surfaced online that the scheme was channeling corps members’ allowance to fight the virus.

But in a statement issued by Adenike Adeyemi, its press and PR director on Tuesday, the scheme said “The attention of the NYSC has been drawn to an announcement purported to have been issued by the director-general to the effect that the February allowance of corps members had been channelled towards the fight against Coronavirus,”

“Every discerning mind knows that the press release is not true and can never be issued by the NYSC DG. For all intents and purposes, the false representation by the fabricators of that mischievous post smacks of insensitivity. A global issue such as the coronavirus which represents a threat to humanity should not be reduced to an object of joke.

“While urging corps members to disregard the ill-conceived post, the management strongly admonishes mischief-makers to desist from generating and circulating false stories about the scheme. The full weight of the law shall be visited on anyone caught in the act henceforth.”