Coronavirus: Nigeria Disease Control Agency Boss Quarantined

The Director-General of Nigeria’s Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), Dr. Ihekweazu Chikwe, has been quarantined for 14 days due to concerns about coronavirus.

According to the Minister of Health, Dr. Ehanire Osagie, Ihekweazu was placed in isolation because he recently returned from China, a country currently being plagued by the deadly COVID-19 virus.

Ehanire made this revelation while briefing the Senate on Tuesday about efforts being taken to contain the spread of the deadly disease.

It will be recalled that Nigeria experienced its first case of the virus last week after an unnamed Italian businessman, infected with the virus, flew into Nigeria.

However, the minister explained that anyone coming into Nigeria from China or any of the countries plagued with the virus will be quarantined for 2 weeks before be released.

“We were honored that one of the scientists that WHO had chosen to go to China to study the disease was the DG of NCDC. They went there for nine days, during which they carry out investigations,” he said.

“But we have already established rules here that anybody who has been to China will go to self quarantine. Chikwe has gone (to China) and come back and has done the test.

“It’s negative, but we have insisted that he must undergo the 14 days of quarantine which is why he was not here today.

He is not allowed to come out until after 14 days, because if you make rules, you must also obey them, which is to set example for Nigerians that the head of NCDC is self quarantine as we speak. He’s very well but he has to follow the rules.”