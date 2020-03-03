Coronavirus: Four More Deaths Confirmed In United States

The United States Monday recorded six deaths from coronavirus as four more people died in the outbreak of the virus in Washington state.

It was learned that five of the deaths occurred in King County, with 18 confirmed cases in the region, and there are growing fears it may spread further.

According to researchers who studied the first two Washington deaths, coronavirus may have infected 1,500 people in the area.

It was gathered that eight of the 14 cases in King County, and four of the deaths, are linked to one care facility, and most of those who died were elderly.

There would be no wider school closures at this stage, and no major events would be cancelled, according to Dr Jeff Duchin, the chief health officer for the Seattle and King County Public Health agency.

“We are taking this situation extremely seriously,” he said.