Coronavirus: Chinese Man Quarantined In Lagos Tests Negative

The government of Lagos state, southwest Nigeria, Tuesday said the Chinese man quarantined in the state had tested negative for coronavirus.

Concise News reports that the Commissioner for Health in the state, Prof. Akin Abayomi, said that the Chinese national, Si Wenqhuan, arrived in Nigeria on Monday evening with cough.

He said that he was coughing seriously at the Lagos airport and had to be taken into isolation immediately.

Meanwhile, the Lagos state governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has urged religious and traditional leaders, unions, association and educationists to partner the state government in disseminating basic information to curb the spread of coronavirus.

The governor stated this on Tuesday at a Stakeholders Forum on the Management and Control of coronavirus, officially known as COVID-19, organized by the State’s Ministry of Information and Strategy at the LTV Blue Roof, Ikeja.

Sanwo-Olu, who spoke through his deputy, Obafemi Hamzat, further urged citizens to stop gossip and rumour-mongering on the coronavirus, saying that the outbreak called for caution.

“Apart from the threat of Coronavirus, an issue of great concern is “fake news” on the social media about the patient currently receiving treatment at the government facility,” he said.

He also advised against spreading any information that did not come from the Federal Ministry of Health, Lagos State Ministry of Health or the National Centre for Disease Control.