Buhari Celebrates Pastor Adeboye On His 78th Birthday

President Muhammadu Buhari has congratulated the General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God, Pastor Enoch Adeboye on his 78th birthday.

Concise News reports that the president made this known in a congratulatory message on Monday by his media aide, Femi Adesina.

According to the statement, Buhari copraised the “courage” of Adeboye for telling leaders the truth and spreading the gospel to many parts of Nigeria and beyond.

The statement read partly, “The President felicitates with the Redeemed Christian Church of God, members of Pastor Adeboye’s family, which include many spiritual children, within and outside the country, and his associates, commending the positive influence the preacher has had on the country and its citizens, with a wide network that hugely impacts on education, infrastructure and health.

“President Buhari notes, with delight, the extensive contributions of Pastor Adeboye to the growth of the country, especially his forthrightness in telling the truth to leaders, regular mobilisation of members of his church to civic responsibilities and relentless courage in taking the gospel to every part of Nigeria and almost every country in the world.

“As the General Overseer turns 78, the President recalls his interactions with the pastor over many years, underscoring his warmth, kindness and commitment to seeing the good in others, while vigorously pursuing the divine vision of creating an enabling environment for worship and living the teachings of the Bible.

“President Buhari prays that the almighty God will grant Pastor Adeboye longer life, good health and more wisdom to continue sharing the love of Christ.”