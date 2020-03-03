One of Nollywood‘s sexiest actors Bolanle Ninalowo wowed many, after he gave out a house gift to his wife Bunmi, Concise News reports.

Ninalowo was given the house gift, nine month after he became a brand ambassador.

Surprisingly, the actor took to Instagram to declare that he was immediately giving the house to his wife.

“They said it, and they did it. I was promised a within a year of being the company’s brand ambassador and here we are 9 months later 🙌🏽🙌🏽🙌🏽 and am giving this one to @queennino_b straight up,” the actor wrote.

Meanwhile, Ninalowo, reconciled with his wife in 2018.

The actor had in 2017 confirmed that he was separated from his wife after 12 years of being together.

In the interview, Ninalowo disclosed how he took her to United States of America and married her on paper hoping that he will officially marry her sometime later but things didn’t go according to plans.

According to Genevieve Magazine, he said; “I am separated from the mother of my kids. I have an 11-year-old girl and a 9-year-old boy from her and they live in Atlanta.

“We met here in Nigeria, when I visited 12 years ago. I took her, with me, to the States and filed for her (married her on paper) with the hope to someday get married officially, but things took the wrong turn. So, for now I am married to my hustle.”