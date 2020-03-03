Be Careful Of Men Who Keep Coming Back, Tiwa Savage Tells Women

Tiwa Savage (source: Instagram)Award-winning songstress Tiwa Savage appears to have had her fair share of hurts that comes with love, as she advises ladies to be careful of men who leave and return to them again.

Concise News reports that Tiwa who was formerly married to talent manager Teebillz gave the advice in a social media post.

According to the mother of one, after breaking women’s hearts, men believe they will always be accepted back at any point in time because of the powers they have over them.

She wrote “Don’t ever think a man loves you because he keeps coming back. that man loves the power he has over you, he knows you’ll take him back.”

Just recently, the singer, without stating the calibre of her admirers, said she will not be tolerating “yeye” boyfriends in 2020

Tiwa made this known during her performance at the 2020 Soundcity MVP Award Festival held at the Eko Convention Center, Lagos, over the weekend.

Towards the end of the performance of her hit track, ‘Attention’ the “49-99”, the singer said: “In 2020, I don’t need a yeye boyfriend.”