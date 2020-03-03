Amotekun Bill Passed By Ogun, Osun Lawmakers

The Ogun and Osun State Houses of Assembly on Tuesday passed a bill seeking establishment of the Amotekun Corps – a security outfit in the southwest states.

Concise News reports that in Abeokuta, the Ogun state capital, the bill was approved after the House Majority Leader, Yusuf Sherif, presented the report of the Committee on Security and Strategy to the lawmakers.

He said that the committee recommended that the bill be passed as approved by the Conference of Speakers of Southwest State Legislators.

Sherif, then, moved the motion for the adoption of the report and was seconded by Musefiu Lamidi.

Thereafter, the Clerk of the House, Deji Adeyemo, read the bill for the third time, while Speaker Olakunle Oluomo ordered that the clean copy of the bill be forwarded to Governor Dapo Abiodun for his assent.

In Osogbo, the Osun state capital, the Speaker of the Osun State House of Assembly, Timothy Owoeye, explained that the bill had passed through necessary legislative process and would be transmitted to the state governor, Gboyega Oyetola, for his assent.