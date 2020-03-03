After Party Loading, Says Buchi As he Welcomes Newborn

Popular comedian and actor Onyebuchi Ojieh, popularly known as Buchi has announced the arrival of his son, whom he just welcomed with his wife, Rukky.

Buchi made the announcement in an Instagram post on Monday.

Sharing a photo of the newborn, he said the mother and child were doing great as he was reaching out to debtors to pay up, so as to prepare for party.

The comedian wrote “Join us celebrate God For the birth of my Son.. @rukkyojieh I love u Babay.. did it again like a true Hebrew woman.. ❤️❤️❤️mother and child are great ,father calling debtors to pay up🤣🤣after party DCC loading ..”

recall that Buchi and Rukkiyah birthed their first child in the later hours of Sunday, 24 September, 2017.

The Delta-born comedian and his wife tied the knot and welcomed their daughter in same year.