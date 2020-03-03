Adekunle Gold Schools Followers On Dealing With Worries

Afrobeats star, Adekunle Gold has a word or two for his followers who may have been depressed as a result of different occurrences which they might not have bargained for.

Gold, in a tweet on Monday night said those worries were time-bound and would pass even when one least expects.

It is however, not clear what prompted the tweet, but the “Young Love” crooner wrote “What you worry about now will pass and you’ll even forget that you once worried about it.”

What you worry about now will pass and you’ll even forget that you once worried about it. — AG BABY (@adekunleGOLD) March 2, 2020

Last year, the superstar singer, Adekunle Gold revealed his struggles as an independent artist and how he is managing to pull through.

The award-winning artiste made this known via a new email he sent to his fans.

According to the singer, “my team is very tiny and I work really hard I actually have a terrible sleeping habit. I’m always on and I don’t know how to take breaks. Because of how much energy I expend, Sometimes, I get frustrated when the progression or validation does not match the amount of work I put in

“I was away from home on tour for the longest time in my life on tour. I’m not going to lie to you, this “Africa to the rest of the world” is not a cheap exercise, especially if you are an independent artist. And while there is great reward in coursing uncharted territory for me

and watching my music cut through language barriers and put smiles on unfamiliar faces in the world, being up there was hard work.

“This frustration causes me great despair sometimes, but I’ve been fortunate to be around people who ground and remind me of the love I have for it especially when I get carried away in the business of things.

“At the beginning of my conversation yesterday, my biggest fear was failing miserably and that all my work would count for nothing. But I was reminded of these facts; music-making is only one-sided if you are making it for yourself, in this business, you hold a key,

the audience is a lock.”