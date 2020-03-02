Zamfara Commissioner Urges Governor To Join APC

Zamfara State Commissioner for Rural Development and Cooperatives, Alhaji Abubakar Abdullahi Tsafe, has advised Governor Bello Matawalle to defect to the All Progressives Congress (APC).

The commissioner said this would enable th3e governor consolidate the numerous successes the state has recorded.

Tsafe made the call while addressing a crowd at the weekend during an APC gathering in Tsafe Local Government Area of the state.

Matawalle, a member of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), became governor when the Supreme Court nullified the victory of the APC, following an internal crisis in the party over the governorship election.

Tsafe, who is one of the APC stalwarts appointed by Matawalle, in line with his all-inclusive government, said the governor should join the progressives to take the state to the Next Level.

The commissioner was said to have represented Senator Kabiru Marafa, a leader of the APC in the state.

He said: “We are using this medium to call on His Excellency, Dr. Bello Matawalle, to dump the PDP and join our party, the APC. We want him to join in view of the peace we are enjoying now in the state.

“If he joins, more attention would be given to the state by the Federal Government. He should join our camp. Our leader is anxiously waiting for him.”

Chieftains of the APC at the gathering included the state chairman, Alhaji Surajo Maikatako as well as Alhaji Ahmed Maiaya Tsafe, Salisu Musa Kainuwa, Muzzakiru Sidi Bawa Tsafe, a Special Assistant (SA) to the governor.