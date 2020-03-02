Transfer: Barcelona Bid For Messi’s Int’l Teammate

According to a report in Italy, Barcelona have reportedly tabled their first offer for Inter Milan forward Lautaro Martinez.

Concise News reports that the reigning La Liga champions have long been linked with a move for the Argentine, who reportedly wants to play alongside Lionel Messi at club level.

The club are also looking at Martinez as a long-term replacement for Luis Suarez, who turned 33-years-old in January.

It states that Barca have put a deal of €70m cash plus two makeweights on the table for the 22-year-old.

The two players included in the swap are reportedly Arturo Vidal and Nelson Semedo.

Vidal, a long-term target for Inter, is valued at €20m, with Semedo valued at €40m, bringing the total sum of the deal to €130m.

Martinez – scorer in this season’s UEFA Champions League against Barca at Camp Nou- has a clause in his contract that allows him to be bought for €111m in the first two weeks of July, however Barcelona do not intend to activate the buyout clause.

The report also states that the Catalan giants have readied a contract worth €7m a season plus bonuses for Martinez, more than triple what he’s currently earning at San Siro.